Howe Scores Once Again in Loss to Quad City

(Evansville, IN) Tyler Howe has been the hottest player for the Evansville Thunderbolts lately, in a time where call-ups and injuries have taken their toll against the club in recent weeks. With 11 skaters on the ice tonight, the team battled hard, but lost 3-1 to Quad City, with an empty goal at the end.

Down 2-0 in the third period, Eric Salzillo made a rush to the net, which was stopped by Peter di Salvo, however Howe continued to the net and found the loose puck, cutting the lead in half. With Braeden Ostepchuk on the bench, however, Quad City would score the empty net goal to seal the game, 3-1. Ostepchuk finished with 41 saves on 43 shots.

The Thunderbolts travel to Peoria tomorrow to take on the Rivermen at 7:15pm CT. You can catch the action online on SPHL Live, and you can listen for free on the Thunderbolts Radio Network, or on the Thunderbolts Official App, available on Google Play and the App Store. The Thunderbolts return home next Friday and Saturday night, hosting the Peoria Rivermen. Both games kick off at 7:15pm CT.

Upcoming Home Events:

Friday, January 11 - Hoosier Lottery Night

Saturday, January 12 - Dogs Night Out

Friday, January 18 - "812" Night

Saturday, January 19 - Jurassic Night with jersey charity auction to benefit Tri-State Multiple Sclerosis Association

