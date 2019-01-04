Bulls Defeat Knoxville on the Road
January 4, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release
KNOXVILLE, TN: The Birmingham Bulls defeated the Knoxville Ice Bears tonight 4-3 on the road at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.
Josh Harris scored his 100th career goal tonight and remains the league's points leader with 29 points on the season Goalie Mavric Parks records his 15 win on the season with 28 saves.
Craig Simchuk and Shane Topf both had 1 goal and 1 assist on the night for Birmingham.
The Bulls and Ice Bears match up again tomorrow night in Knoxville.
View Game Stats: http://the_sphl.wttstats.pointstreak.com/boxscore.html?gameid=3349773
The Birmingham Bulls will improve to 19-6-0 on the season and remain in second place in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) standings.
NEXT GAME:
Saturday January 5 , 2018
@ Knoxville Ice Bears
Knoxville Civic Coliseum - Knoxville, Tennessee
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2019
- Bulls Defeat Knoxville on the Road - Birmingham Bulls
- Levine Returns To ECHL - Quad City Storm
- Marksmen Acquire McCloy in Trade with Quad City - Fayetteville Marksmen
- Preview: Mayhem vs. Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs (Game 26) - Macon Mayhem
- Max Milosek Named STX Player of the Month - Huntsville Havoc
- Weekend Preview: Havoc Set for 3-Game Road Trip - Huntsville Havoc
- Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (12-12-0) at Mayhem (17-5-3) - 7:30 PM - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Rivermen Announce Bevy of Transactions Prior to Weekend - Peoria Rivermen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.