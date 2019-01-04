Bulls Defeat Knoxville on the Road

January 4, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release





KNOXVILLE, TN: The Birmingham Bulls defeated the Knoxville Ice Bears tonight 4-3 on the road at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

Josh Harris scored his 100th career goal tonight and remains the league's points leader with 29 points on the season Goalie Mavric Parks records his 15 win on the season with 28 saves.

Craig Simchuk and Shane Topf both had 1 goal and 1 assist on the night for Birmingham.

The Bulls and Ice Bears match up again tomorrow night in Knoxville.

View Game Stats: http://the_sphl.wttstats.pointstreak.com/boxscore.html?gameid=3349773

The Birmingham Bulls will improve to 19-6-0 on the season and remain in second place in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) standings.

NEXT GAME:

Saturday January 5 , 2018

@ Knoxville Ice Bears

Knoxville Civic Coliseum - Knoxville, Tennessee

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.