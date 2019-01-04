Max Milosek Named STX Player of the Month

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced goaltender Max Milosek of the Huntsville Havoc is the STX Player of the Month for December.

Milosek went 6-1-0, posting a 1.64 goals against average and a 0.936 save percentage as the Havoc went 7-2-0 in December to move into fourth place in the standings.

A native of Lapeer, MI, Milosek won his first six decisions last month and eight overall from November 24-December 28. Milosek currently ranks third in the SPHL with a 2.14 goals against average, while his eight wins are also tied for third-most in the league despite being eighth in games played. Milosek's also holds the league's fifth-best save percentage at 0.925.

Now in his first professional season, Milosek played four years at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and was named to the 2017-2018 NCAA III (WIAC) All-Conference Team. That season, Milosek went 17-6-3 with a 1.87 goals against average and 0.925 save percentage. Milosek also backstopped the Pointers to the 2015-2016 NCAA Division III National Championship.

