Preview: Mayhem vs. Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs (Game 26)

Comeback Falls Just Short in Roanoke

The Mayhem fell behind by two goals in the first six minutes of last Saturday night's tilt in Roanoke. Ian Sylves stopped just three of the first five shots he faced, marking the only game in which he has really struggled in net since joining the Mayhem. An off game was inevitable for Sylves eventually, who had been brilliant for Macon in his first seven starts.

Falling into an early hole, the Mayhem played from behind for the rest of the night. Though they could not overcome the deficit in full, they chipped away at it twice and outshot the Rail Yard Dawgs 26-16 by the end of the game. Though they did not end 2018 with a win, they outplayed Roanoke for many spells of the content and took several positives to build off of as they prepare for the Dawgs to start 2019.

The Matchup

Roanoke's victory over the Mayhem last Saturday lifted them back up to a .500 record. They have the same winning percentage (50%) at home as they do on the road. As for their head-to-head series with Macon, the Rail Yard Dawgs have begun shifting it in their favor. The Mayhem took the first four decisions in a row, three of which were played at the Berglund Center. However, Roanoke has won each of its last two matchups with Macon, including a 4-2 triumph at the Macon Centreplex to snap a four-game Mayhem winning streak. Tonight, Roanoke will be seeking to draw even closer in the head-to-head season series by defeating the Mayhem to kick off the home-and-home series. It will be the Rail Yard Dawgs' final visit to Macon this regular season.

Copious Call-Ups

Both of tonight's teams have endured numerous ECHL call-ups recently. In the past week alone, each squad has lost two of its players, both a forward and a defenseman. Macon's Sam Wilbur left for the Tulsa Oilers and Zach Urban left for the Toledo Walleye, as did Roanoke's Sean Federow. Just yesterday, Dillan Fox was called up to the Maine Mariners. Fox had the game-winning goal against the Mayhem the last time the Rail Yard Dawgs were in Macon back on December 8th.

With spots needing to be filled, Leo Thomas has taken action and has called up Michael Bunn from the Carolina Thunderbirds of the FHL. Bunn has been a point-per-game player for Carolina the past two seasons, generating 69 points (32 G, 37 A) in 70 games played. This season, he ranked tied for fifth on the Thunderbirds in scoring, with 20 points (5 G, 15 A) in 22 games. Bunn is a natural forward, but has played defense for most of the season due to injuries. The Mayhem have had success drawing from Carolina this season, acquiring players like Taylor Love and Henry Dill from there, as well. Bunn will debut tonight for the Mayhem wearing the #11.

Back to School Night / Arcade Night

Tonight is the Mayhem's first game of 2019, and will be the first game of a home-and-home series with the Rail Yard Dawgs. The Mayhem are excited to welcome all students and faculty back from their holiday breaks with Back to School Night, presented by Kinetix Health Club.

Next Friday, the Mayhem will host the Birmingham Bulls on Video Game/Arcade Night, presented by The Creek FM. Fans can enjoy an arcade atmosphere with video games from Reboot in the lobby of the Centreplex. Everyone's favorite classic video games will be there.

