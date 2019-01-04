Levine Returns To ECHL
January 4, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Quad City Storm News Release
Storm goaltender Eric Levine has been claimed off waivers by the Newfoundland Growlers of the ECHL.
Just hours after returning to the Quad Cities on Thursday from a callup that included a stint in ECHL Fort Wayne and AHL Cleveland Levine was notified he would be returning to the ECHL through Newfoundland.
The Storm will dress an emergency backup goaltender for tonight's game versus Evansville.
The Storm are in action tonight on the road versus the Evansville Thunderbolts and return to the TaxSlayer Center tomorrow to face off against the Huntsville Havoc! Listen tonight on 107.7 Vintage Radio and get your tickets for tomorrow's game at QuadCityStorm.com!
