Week Preview: November 5th-6th, 2024 vs. Kamloops

Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals are closing out their four-game homestand this week with a back-to-back set of games against the Kamloops Blazers. The series starts this Tuesday, November 5th at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre with puck drop set for 7:05 pm.

Tuesday's matchup between the Royals and Blazers will be the third time they meet this season. The last matchup between the two sides was in Kamloops on October 22nd where the Royals fell to the Blazers with a final score of 6-3. In the B.C. Division, the Royals sit third with 20 points and carry a seven-point lead over the Blazers who sit fourth with 13 points.

The Royals are coming off a 5-4 shootout win over the Eastern Conference-leading Saskatoon Blades on Sunday, November 3rd. After finding themselves in a 4-1 deficit, the Royals scored three unanswered goals in the third period to force overtime. Markus Loponen and Cole Reschny each scored twice in the match, with Logan Pickford sealing the win in the shootout.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

VICTORIA

Brayden Boehm - Since being acquired via trade in October, Boehm has become an integral piece of the Royals' forward core this season. The Nanaimo-born winger has played in nine games as a Royal, scoring 12 points from three goals and nine assists. The 20-year-old is riding a three-game point streak into Tuesday's match and has tallied points in four of his last five games. On Sunday, Boehm assisted on two goals for his fourth multi-point game of the season.

KAMLOOPS

Emmitt Finnie - The Blazer's team captain, who hails from Lethbridge, AB, has had a strong start to his fourth season with the club. In 12 games played this season, Finnie has 19 points from eight goals and 11 assists - with 11 of these points coming in Finnie's last five games. In the Blazer's previous matchup against Victoria, Finnie exploded for a four-point performance after recording two goals and two assists for a Blazers win.

CURRENT SEASON RECORDS

VICTORIA - (9W-4L-1OTL-1SOL-TP18) - 5th in Western Conference

KAMLOOPS - (6W-8L-1OTL-0SOL-TP13) - 8th in Western Conference

ROYALS UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Â November 5, v. KAM - 7:05 pm

Â November 6, v. KAM - 7:05 pm

Â November 9, @ SEA - 6:05 pm

Â November 11, @ KAM - 2:00 pm

Â November 15, @ MH - 6:00 pm

AUTISM ACCEPTANCE

For Tuesday's game, join the Victoria Royals as they partner with the Canucks Autism Network to celebrate Autism Acceptance.

