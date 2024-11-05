Rebels Tip Hitmen 3-2

November 5, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen were back on home ice Monday night to welcome the Red Deer Rebels to the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Despite putting up 40 shots on net, Calgary came up against strong goaltending in a close 3-2 loss the visitors. Evan Smith of Red Deer opened the scoring just over two minutes into the game. Calgary would eventually have an answer with Rylan Ng scoring his second goal in as many games to tie the game at one less than ten minutes later. Assists on the goal were Maxim Muranov and Dax Williams. With the helper on the goal, Muranov reached the milestone of 100 career points.

The second period was looking like it would be scoreless until Carter Yakemchuk netted his fifth of the season to put Calgary up by one heading into the final frame. Another milestone was hit with Oliver Tulk's assist on the goal, putting him at 100 career assists. Ten minutes into the third, Red Deer would tie the game once again with a goal from Rebels defenceman Jace Weir. There were no shortage of grade A chances for Calgary in the third period with two dangerous power play opportunities, but a push from Red Deer at the end of the game resulted in Jaxon Fuder netting the game winner for the visitors with just under four minutes remaining. Shots finished even at 40, with Eric Tu making 37 saves. Calgary sits at .500 on the season with a record of 6-6-2-1.

Calgary departs Wednesday for their six game U.S. Division road trip which opens Friday, Nov. 8 in Kent against the Seattle Thunderbirds. Their next home game isn't until Friday, Nov. 22 when they welcome Victoria to the 'Dome for a 7:00 p.m. start.

