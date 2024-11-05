Chiefs Host Rockets in Tuesday Night Match-Up
November 5, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs look to get back in the win column as they host the Kelowna Rockets for the second time this season. It's the second of four match-ups between the two teams, with the third coming on the road later this week. When they met on October 4, the Chiefs came away with a strong 5-3 victory that saw overage forward Shea Van Olm and rookie forward Mathis Preston score two goals apiece. Dawson Cowan stood tall in net for Spokane, stopping 31 of 34 Kelowna shots.
LOCATION: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
TIME: 7:05 p.m.
GET TICKETS: Click here to purchase tickets.
PROMO: TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway
JERSEY COLOR: White
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online.
WATCH: WHL Live
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo
