Anchorage Goalie Tyler DiCarlo Sets his Sights on Portland

November 5, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The signed stick from NHL netminder Antti Raanta still hangs proudly in Tyler DiCarlo's bedroom, a constant reminder of where his hockey dreams began. Now, at just 15 years old, DiCarlo is about to start writing his own story in Portland.

"I didn't know I was signing until I got in the car," said DiCarlo after signing a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement with Portland last week. "I was thrilled-I couldn't wait to get started."

The young goaltender from Anchorage, Alaska represents the latest chapter in a rich history of northern talent poised to make their way to the Rose City. But DiCarlo's journey to this moment started years ago on Alaska's ice, where the young netminder began developing his skills under the guidance of coaches who quickly recognized something special in his approach to the game.

"I have never seen him get complacent," said Bill Leirman, DiCarlo's head coach with Team Alaska. "He is always working on something, honing his craft as a goaltender."

That relentless drive for improvement has become DiCarlo's calling card, matched only by his character off the ice. The 5-foot-11, 145-pound goaltender describes himself as a hybrid-style netminder, combining quick movements with controlled positioning. But it's not just his technical skills that stand out. During the recent Neely Cup, DiCarlo found himself facing shots from players up to five years his senior-a challenge he met with remarkable poise.

"I was a little nervous going in, but the guys were great," said DiCarlo. "I focused on staying in position, reading plays, and keeping up with the speed. Making sure I got a good head check before each play helped, as did taking deep breaths and enjoying the moment."

That ability to stay composed under pressure caught the attention of the Winterhawks' staff, but it's DiCarlo's personality that has everyone excited about his future in Portland.

"Tyler is a positive, dependable, kind, and respectful person who lives life with humility," said Lierman. "Once he is on the ice or in a workout, he is a determined, focused, and intense competitor."

The path from Alaska to Portland is well-traveled ice. DiCarlo joins a lineage of Alaskan talent that includes NHL veteran Brandon Dubinsky, who played four seasons with the Winterhawks, and Josh Hanson, who appeared in 317 games for Portland. In goal, he follows in the skates of Michael Bullion, another Anchorage native who tended the Winterhawks' crease from 2014 to 2017.

For now, DiCarlo will return to Team Alaska for the remainder of the season, where he's posted a .909 save percentage and two wins. Yet, his focus is firmly set on the future and what lies ahead.

"My goal is to make the team next year and I'm going to do everything in my power to make it happen," said DiCarlo.

His time at the Neely Cup has already given him a taste of what's to come, including the opportunity to work with current Winterhawks goaltenders, Ondřej Štěbeták and Marek Schlenker. He was also able to join the club for an in-season practice before a weekend of home games.

"They're really good goaltenders, very fast-paced," said Dicarlo. "I love watching them, and they've been really nice to me in the locker room."

As DiCarlo prepares for the next chapter of his hockey journey, Leirman offers one final piece of advice, one that he gives to every playe of his that moves on.

"Enjoy the moment, the excitement, and the process. They have earned the right to be there. But now it will take time, dedication, and work to be able to compete at the next level and obtain their next goal."

When Tyler DiCarlo takes the ice in Portland, he'll carry on a proud tradition of Alaskan talent in the Rose City. The Anchorage native developed his game with Team Alaska, where he shares the ice with assistant coach Josh Hanson, a former Winterhawks defenseman who played 317 games in Portland from 2010-2015. DiCarlo will become just the ninth player from the Last Frontier State to join the Winterhawks' storied history, following in the footsteps of NHL veteran Brandon Dubinsky (2002-2006) and fellow goaltender Michael Bullion (2014-2017) - proof that the 3,000-mile journey from Alaska to Portland often leads to something special. -

