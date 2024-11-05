Pats Ink Sask. U18 AAA Top Scorer Egland

November 5, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club have signed 2007-born forward Jace Egland to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"We are very pleased that Jace and his family have committed to the Pats and the WHL," Regina Pats VP, Hockey Operations and GM Alan Millar said. "Jace has had a tremendous start to his U-18 season, and we are excited to add him to our group of good, young players. Jace has good hockey sense, plays a complete game, has offensive upside in his game, and was also captain of his team. Finally, we'd like to thank Swift Current U-18 Legionnaires Head Coach Todd Hornung, and his staff, for their support of Jace and him joining our hockey club, this season."

Egland, 17, was acquired from the Wenatchee Wild in exchange for a 2026 eighth-round pick on October 31. He currently leads the Saskatchewan Male AAA Hockey League in points (26), points-per-game (2.89), and goals (14) while being tied for second in assists (12) in nine games with the Swift Current Legionnaires. Last season, the Eastend, Sask, product recorded 53 points (29G-24A) in 44 games with the Legionnaires where he ranked fourth in the SMAAAHL in goals, and ninth in points at 16-years-old.

During his 15-year-old season with the Legionnaires in 2022-23, the 5-foot-10, 174 lb. right-shot forward recorded 32 points (18G-14A) in 44 games, finishing tied for second on his team in goals. Egland was previously drafted by the Winnipeg ICE in the sixth round (132nd) of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

