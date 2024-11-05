Game Preview: Cougars vs. Blades

November 5, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

PRINCE GEORGE, BC - Tonight, at the CN Centre, the Prince George Cougars begin their season-longest six-game home-stand which kicks off tonight against the Saskatoon Blades at 7:00 pm. Tonight marks the lone meeting between the Cougars and Blades.

17 DOWN: The Prince George Cougars enter tonight with a 9-4-2-2 record (21 points) on the season after seventeen games. The Cats are 4-0-2-2 at home and 5-4-0-0 on the road so far this season. In 2023-24, the Cougars posted a 12-5 record after seventeen games.

100 TUCK ZIEMS: On Saturday, November 2nd, Koehn Ziemmer scored his 100th WHL goal. Ziemmer becomes just the fourth Cougar in team history to reach the 100 plateau. He joins Chris Falloon, Eric Hunter, and Chase Witala. In 193 games as a Cougar, Ziemmer owns 101 goals and 104 assists.

LAST GAME RECAP: On Friday, November 1st the Prince George Cougars defeated the Kamloops Blazers by a 6-3 count. Koehn Ziemmer led the way for Prince George, scoring his second career-hat trick, while Kayden Lemire, Terik Parascak, and Borya Valis all added singles. Joshua Ravensbergen earned his 9th win of the campaign, after making 27 saves on 30 Blazer shots.

LEONARD TO PG: On Thursday, October 31, the Cougars acquired defenceman Fraser Leonard (06) from the Calgary Hitmen in exchange for Drew Peterson (06) and a 2025 sixth-round selection. Leonard, 18, joins the Cougars after playing 59 games with the Hitmen and Saskatoon Blades. In those 59 games, the Cochrane, AB product owns four goals and five assists. In 2021, the 6'2 right-handed shot blue-liner was selected in the fourth round by Saskatoon at 68th overall.

HE'S PLUS WHAT!?: Cougar over-age and import blue-liner Viliam Kmec has been a staple on the Cougar blue-line to begin the 2024-25 season. A signed prospect of the Vegas Golden Knights, Kmec owns a +18 rating which ranks third among all WHL skaters. On top of that +18, Kmec owns 16 points in his first 15 games of the season (3-13-16).

27/13 CHASING HISTORY: Veteran forwards and NHL prospects Riley Heidt and Koehn Ziemmer are on history watch. For Ziemmer, he currently sits at 101 goals which is 20 behind current Cougars' record holder Chase Witala (120). For Heidt, he is also on track for history. Heidt is 27 assists away from eclipsing Mark Morrison's all-time Cougars record (VIC & PG) who owned 235.

MILESTONE WATCH:

Riley Heidt - 93 career goals (7 away from 100)

Riley Heidt - 208 career assists (27 away from all-time record PG & VIC)

Koehn Ziemmer - 193 games played (8 away from 200)

Koehn Ziemmer - 101 career goals (20 away from all-time Cougar record)

Matteo Danis - 49 career points (1 away from 50)

Viliam Kmec - 195 career games played (6 away from 200)

Viliam Kmec - 945career points (5 away from 100)

Hunter Laing - 89 career games played (11 away from 100)

Terik Parascak - 85 career games played (15 away from 100)

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN

TICKETS: HERE

WHERE: CN Centre - Prince George, BC

WHEN: Tuesday, November 5 @ 7:00 pm

LISTEN: 94.3 The Goat

WATCH: WHL Live

