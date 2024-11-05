October Ironworker of the Month - F Berkly Catton

November 5, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - Spokane Chiefs forward and Seattle Kraken prospect Berkly Catton is your Ironworker of the Month for October!

The Chiefs' captain had five goals and 12 assists over October's 11 games and was the league's eighth-highest scorer last month with his 17 total points. Catton was churning out assists all month long and had three games with three helpers each: October 5 versus the Seattle Thunderbirds, October 13 at the Regina Pats and October 16 at the Brandon Wheat Kings. His 17 total assists so far this season are third in the league.

The Saskatoon native found the twine for the first time this year on October 4 versus the Kelowna Rockets and followed that up with four more goals throughout the first full month of the season, one of which came on the Chiefs' Eastern Conference road trip in his hometown against the Saskatoon Blades on October 11.

Catton also put together a four-game point streak in the middle of the month that saw him score two goals and seven assists for nine total points. The centerman is currently second in team scoring and tied for seventh in league scoring with 22 points on the season (5G-17A).

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from November 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.