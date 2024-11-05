In the Chutes: November 5

November 5, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - Each and every week we'll be updating our fans and stakeholders with events happening in and around the organization from events happening into the community along with highlights from past games from the previous week to keep you up to date with everything that is the Swift Current Broncos.

LEAGUE NEWS: Broncos Forward Brady Birnie was named the WHL's Tempo Player of the Week, scoring seven points in three games (4 goals, 3 assists) including a hat-trick against the Prince Albert Raiders Friday, November 1 at the Art Hauser Centre, read more HERE.

PROMOTIONS & EVENTS

Next Home Game: The Broncos will host the Edmonton Oil Kings on Saturday at 7:00pm at InnovationPlex. It will be Delta Hotels by Marriot Night. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Stable, calling (306) 773-1509 or the quickest and most efficient way is just a click away online on our website.

Broncos continue New Season Ticket Drive in Partnership with the Southwest Facility Foundation:

The Swift Current Broncos will be kicking off a new season ticket drive this week with the goal of reaching 1,700 season ticket members by December 7th while raising funds for the Southwest Facility Foundation. The Broncos currently have 1,538 season ticket members including 256 new members so far this season. Starting this week, the Broncos will donate $25 to the Southwest Facility Foundation for each new season ticket membership sold through December 7th. Read More

Nodge November is Back!: Thanks to Nodge, fans will be able to win one of ten Family Night Out Packages for the Teddy Bear Toss game on December 7th against the Red Deer Rebels. You can enter the draws by going to the Nodge Ag Parts Store or the Stable. The draw will be made on November 29th. See the entire Nodge November schedule below!

Buy Broncos Single Game Tickets: Individual tickets for the 2024-2025 regular season are available for $26.50 at the gate or $23.00 in advanced ticket pricing while Youth pricing (3-17) are $13.25 at the gate and $11.50 for advanced tickets.

Advanced ticket prices are only available IN-STORE ONLY and up to the day BEFORE the specified Broncos Home Game date.

Purchase your tickets HERE.

Ticket Specials All Season: Purchase a number of ticket specials that fit your family's needs for an entertaining night out at an upcoming Broncos Home Game. All ticket specials must be purchased in The Stable by 6pm on game day.

Family Night Out - $79

2 Adult Tickets

2 Youth Tickets

4 Hotdogs or Hamburgers

4 Pops or Water

Advanced Family Pack - $55

2 Adult Tickets

2 Youth Tickets

Friday 4 Pack - $99

4 Adult Tickets

4 Hotdogs

4 Alcoholic Beverages

*Only valid for Friday game nights*

Pizza Hut Birthday Party Package: Come celebrate your birthday with the Swift Current Broncos with three different birthday party packages

Contact Us by Phone: 306-773-1509 ext. 1 or e-mail: [email protected]

Great North 7th Player: Bronco fans, do you want your little one to be the Great North Wellhead and Frac 7th Player at a Broncos home game? Head on down to The Stable to sign up for the draw.

SCORES & MORE

Friday, November 1st - @ Prince Albert Raiders: After a mid-week loss to the Lethbridge Hurricanes, the Broncos got back in the win column with a demanding 9-4 win at the Art Hauser Centre. Forward Brady Birnie had his second hat-trick in as many weeks for a four point night while Captain Clarke Caswell has a career night with five points (2G-3A) while Sawyer Dingman, Grayson Burzynski, Carlin Dezainde & Eric Johnston also cashed in for the Broncos in the win.

Saturday, November 2nd - vs Regina Pats: The Broncos won their second straight and continued their hot hand at home with a 4-2 victory over the Pats. Evening up the season series at 1-1. Brady Birnie, Connor Gabriel, Clarke Caswell & Eric Johnston scored in the win while goaltender Joey Rocha was the game's first star making 37 saves on 39 Regina shots. Swift Current is now 8-2 on InnovationPlex Ice this season.

COMING UP

Saturday, November 9 vs Edmonton Oil Kings: It's the first of four meetings between the Broncos & Oil Kings this season. The Broncos were 4-1 against Edmonton during the 2023-24 season.

PRACTICE SCHEDULE

Wednesday November 6th - 10 AM - 12:30 PM (InnovationPlex)

Thursday November 7th - 10 AM - 12:30 (InnovationPlex)

Friday, November 8th - 10 AM - 12:30 (InnovationPlex)

Saturday, November 9th - Game vs Edmonton Oil Kings @ 7 PM

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from November 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.