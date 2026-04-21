Week 7 Save of the Week Nominees: USL Championship

Published on April 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







The past weekend of action across the USL Championship delivered some outstanding stops from the league's goalkeepers. Make sure to cast your vote for your favorite nominee for the USL Championship Fans' Choice Save of the Week below. Voting runs through Thursday, April 23, at midnight ET.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 21, 2026

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