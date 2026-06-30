Week 7: Eastern Conference Player of the Week Marina Mabrey

Published on June 30, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Toronto Tempo YouTube Video







Marina Mabrey put on a show in Week 7, highlighted by a 53 PT performance that tied the WNBA single-game scoring record

Her historic week earned her Eastern Conference Player of the Week after averaging 38.0 PPG, 5.0 RPG and 3.0 APG for the Toronto Tempo.

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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 30, 2026

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