Week 7: Eastern Conference Player of the Week Marina Mabrey
Published on June 30, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Toronto Tempo YouTube Video
Marina Mabrey put on a show in Week 7, highlighted by a 53 PT performance that tied the WNBA single-game scoring record
Her historic week earned her Eastern Conference Player of the Week after averaging 38.0 PPG, 5.0 RPG and 3.0 APG for the Toronto Tempo.
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 30, 2026
- Minnesota Lynx Forward Natasha Howard Named Western Conference Player of the Week - Minnesota Lynx
- Marina Mabrey Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week - Toronto Tempo
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- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
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