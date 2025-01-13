WEEK 17 Preview

January 13, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

OMAHA, NE - The Lancers will start and conclude the weekend once again with the Waterloo Black Hawks-this time in a home-and-home battle. Friday Night's game will take place at Young Arena while Saturday Night's game will be back at home in Liberty First Credit Union Arena.

Lancers Look To End 13 Game Skid Lancers will face off with the 'Hawks in their second and third meeting in as many games as the Lancers have not defeated Waterloo in almost two years. The Lancers and Black Hawks went to a shootout last Friday Night in Ralston after Kam Hendrickson led Waterloo past his former team in a thrilling duel between Hendrickson and Mikhail Yegorov of Omaha. Waterloo forward Grady Deering has led the team in scoring so far this season. The 209 lb. power forward has registered 23 points in 32 games this season. On the flip side Lancers' forward Hunter Ramos leads the way in scoring for the 'orange and black' as the Fort Wayne, Indiana native has tallied 17 points through 31 games played. Waterloo assistant coach Brett Olson played for the Black Hawks from 2005 to 2008. His last ever game as a Black Hawk was in the Clark Cup Finals at the Mid-America Center when Barry Almeida and the Lancers eventually would take home the cup in overtime.

Broadcast Information Friday Night's game will be held at Young Arena in Waterloo, Iowa. Puck drop will be at 7:05 PM CST. Saturday Night's game will be at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. Puck drop for that one will be at 6:05 PM CST. You can catch both games on Mixlr or FloSports with the voice of your Omaha Lancers Frank Zawrazky.

