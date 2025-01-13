Sioux Falls Scores Ten, Forces Split of Series

January 13, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Madison Capitols News Release







Five Stampede skaters registered multiple points as the Sioux Falls took down Madison by a score of 10-2 on Saturday night. The game marked the first time since November of 2022 that the Capitols gave up ten goals in a game.

Both goals for Madison were scored on the power play with Bobby Cowan and Ryker Lee scoring the goals. Lee registered an assist on the Cowan goal as well.

Caleb Heil started the game in net for Madison allowing four goals on eleven shots in the first period. Ajay White came in relief for the Capitols and gave up six goals on 17 shots in the second and third periods.

The Capitols fall to 17-10-2-1 on the season and sit in fourth place in the Eastern Conference exiting play this weekend.

Madison returns home on Friday to take on the Chicago Steel. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 pm with the Capitols celebrating the 40th anniversary of the original USHL program. Tickets are on sale at tickets.madcapshockey.com.

