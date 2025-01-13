Henricks Named USHL Defenseman of the Week

January 13, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Monday that Stars defenseman Tanner Henricks has been named the Defenseman of the Week for games played between Jan. 6-12.

Henricks scored a goal and added five assists as the Stars swept the USA Hockey NTDP U17's last weekend. He was a plus-6, including a plus-4 last Saturday. Henricks is a plus-10 over the last seven games to help the Stars go 5-1-1-0 in that time.

The St. Cloud State commit is in his second season with the Stars after recording nine assists in 59 games last season. Henricks has 14 points (3+11) in 32 games this campaign. He was drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the fourth round in last summer's NHL Draft after being named a 2024 Chipotle All-American. He appeared on all three NHL Central Scouting rankings ahead of this draft. He was a 'C' rated prospect on the Preliminary Draft Watch List and then was listed as the 104th ranked North American skater before projecting as a third-round pick in the final rankings.

Henricks and the Stars will look to add to their two-game winning streak as they host the Muskegon Lumberjacks this Friday and Saturday. The weekend opens up with Hawaiian Night at 7:05 p.m. before Hockey Fights Cancer Night at 6:05 p.m. the next day. Tickets are available at lincolnstars.com

