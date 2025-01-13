Slovak Prospect Misiak Joins Hawks

Waterloo, Iowa - Forward Alex Misiak is the newest Waterloo Black Hawk and could play as soon as Friday's home game versus the Omaha Lancers, the Hawks announced Monday.

The 17-year-old Slovakian forward was characterized as a potential fourth or fifth round 2025 NHL Draft pick by NHL Central Scouting back in October. North American scouts will have the opportunity to take a closer look during the months ahead as Misiak attempts to follow his older brother's path to pro hockey.

"We felt bringing Alex over would give us an offensive spark for our second half. We are excited to welcome him to Waterloo," said Hawks General Manager Bryn Chyzyk.

During Chyzyk's prior seasons, he has had a knack for adding talented Europeans to bolster the Hawks' initial roster. Last year, Jakub Altrichter (Czechia) joined the team during the early schedule and enjoyed a breakout year, finishing fourth among Waterloo players with 46 points. In the two prior campaigns, the Hawks traded for Miko Matikka (Finland) and Ray Fust (Switzerland), who each came to Waterloo at this approximate point in the season.

A closer comparison to Misiak's situation might be found within the forward's own family. In 2022/23, Martin Misiak joined the Youngstown Phantoms in early February. The elder Misiak skated in 27 USHL regular season games with six goals and 11 assists. Martin Misiak added 10 more points (two goals, eight assists) in nine postseason appearances to help the Phantoms win the Clark Cup. The Chicago Blackhawks subsequently drafted Martin Misiak in the Second Round of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Alex Misiak has played at several levels for HKM Zvolen in his native country. He has also represented Slovakia in international competition, including the Hlinka Gretzky Cup tournament last August. Misiak's new teammates include Chase Jette, Jesse Orlowsky, and Matthew Lansing, who skated for the United States during the event.

