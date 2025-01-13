Scherzer Scores Twice, Capitols Snap Losing Streak

January 13, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Ian Scherzer had his first multi-goal game in his USHL career for the Madison Capitols, who took home a 5-3 victory in Sioux Falls on Friday. The two goals double Scherzer's goal total for the season.

Ryker Lee, Jackson Nevers, and Gavin Uhlenkamp all also scored in the win for Madison (17-9-2-1), which snapped a five-game losing streak dating back to mid-December, including four straight to Green Bay.

Caleb Heil made his first appearance against Sioux Falls, who traded him the morning of the 2024 Phase II Draft. Heil stopped 32 of 35 shots sent his way in the win for the Capitols.

Due to injury, Egor Barabanov sat out of Friday's game, which was his first chance to play against his former team.

Ryker Lee scored his 11th of the season to get the scoring started for Madison, but his goal was quickly matched with one of Logan Renkowski for Sioux Falls.

Madison scored three unanswered in the second period to take a 4-1 lead into the third period. Goals in the period were scored by Scherzer, two, and Nevers.

Sioux Falls fought back in the third to bring themselves within one late int eh period. Gavin Uhlenkamp put the bow on the evening with an empty net goal in the game's final minute.

Both sides will face off again on Saturday night in Sioux Falls with puck drop scheduled for 6:05 pm.

