AJ Reyelts Earns his First USHL Shut Out

January 13, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders are proud to announce that goaltender Aj Reyelts earned his first career USHL shutout in a thrilling 1-0 OT victory against the Waterloo Black Hawks in a Dupaco Cowbell Cup Match up on Saturday January 11th.

Reyelts delivered an outstanding performance, stopping all 30 shots he faced during the game.

The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders return to action on this weekend with a exciting and eventful two game weekend!

