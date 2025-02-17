AJ Reyelts Earns USHL Goaltender of the Week Honors
February 17, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Cedar Rapids RoughRiders News Release
AJ Reyelts was named USHL Goaltender of the Week after recording his third shutout of the season. He stopped 24 of 26 shots in Friday's win and made 23 saves in Saturday's shutout over Waterloo. Reyelts finished the weekend with a 1.00 GAA and a .959 SV% helping.
Congratulations AJ!
