USHL Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

Martin Masa Earns USHL Defenseman of the Week Honors

February 17, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Cedar Rapids RoughRiders News Release


Martin Masa earned USHL Defenseman of the Week honors after a three-point weekend, helping the RoughRiders secure four points. He scored in Friday's win over Dubuque and added a goal and an assist in Saturday's victory against Waterloo.

Congratulations Martin!

