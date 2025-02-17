Martin Masa Earns USHL Defenseman of the Week Honors
February 17, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Cedar Rapids RoughRiders News Release
Martin Masa earned USHL Defenseman of the Week honors after a three-point weekend, helping the RoughRiders secure four points. He scored in Friday's win over Dubuque and added a goal and an assist in Saturday's victory against Waterloo.
Congratulations Martin!
