Long, Masa, Reyelts Named Players of the Week

February 17, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







Aiden Long, Martin Masa and AJ Reyelts have been named USHL Players of the Week for games played between Feb. 10-16.

Forward of the Week

Aiden Long, Madison Capitols

Tallied one goal and two primary assists in Madison's 8-5 win vs. Green Bay on Friday.

Recorded his first career five-point game with one goal and four assists in the Capitols' 8-1 win vs. Green Bay on Saturday.

Extended his point streak to four games with an assist in Madison's 4-1 win vs. Des Moines on Sunday.

Led all USHL skaters in points (9) and plus/minus rating (+8).

Defenseman of the Week

Martin Masa, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

Scored the game-winning goal in Cedar Rapids' 3-2 win vs. Dubuque on Friday.

Notched one goal and one assist in the RoughRiders' 3-0 win vs. Waterloo on Saturday.

Finished the week with three points, three shots, and a +1 rating.

Goalie of the Week

AJ Reyelts, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

Stopped 24 shots in Cedar Rapids' 3-2 win vs. Dubuque on Friday.

Posted a 23-save shutout in Cedar Rapids' 3-0 win vs. Waterloo on Saturday.

Finished the week with a 2-0-0-0 record, a 1.00 goals-against average, and a .962 save percentage- the best marks among USHL goalies with at least 120 minutes played during the week.

