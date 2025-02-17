Long, Masa, Reyelts Named Players of the Week
February 17, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release
Aiden Long, Martin Masa and AJ Reyelts have been named USHL Players of the Week for games played between Feb. 10-16.
Forward of the Week
Aiden Long, Madison Capitols
Player Profile
Tallied one goal and two primary assists in Madison's 8-5 win vs. Green Bay on Friday.
Recorded his first career five-point game with one goal and four assists in the Capitols' 8-1 win vs. Green Bay on Saturday.
Extended his point streak to four games with an assist in Madison's 4-1 win vs. Des Moines on Sunday.
Led all USHL skaters in points (9) and plus/minus rating (+8).
Defenseman of the Week
Martin Masa, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders
Player Profile
Scored the game-winning goal in Cedar Rapids' 3-2 win vs. Dubuque on Friday.
Notched one goal and one assist in the RoughRiders' 3-0 win vs. Waterloo on Saturday.
Finished the week with three points, three shots, and a +1 rating.
Goalie of the Week
AJ Reyelts, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders
Player Profile
Stopped 24 shots in Cedar Rapids' 3-2 win vs. Dubuque on Friday.
Posted a 23-save shutout in Cedar Rapids' 3-0 win vs. Waterloo on Saturday.
Finished the week with a 2-0-0-0 record, a 1.00 goals-against average, and a .962 save percentage- the best marks among USHL goalies with at least 120 minutes played during the week.
• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...
United States Hockey League Stories from February 17, 2025
- AJ Reyelts Earns USHL Goaltender of the Week Honors - Cedar Rapids RoughRiders
- Martin Masa Earns USHL Defenseman of the Week Honors - Cedar Rapids RoughRiders
- Long, Masa, Reyelts Named Players of the Week - USHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.