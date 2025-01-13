Lancers Receive Charlie Vig from Bismarck
January 13, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Omaha Lancers News Release
OMAHA, NE - The Omaha Lancers of the United States Hockey League have acquired forward Charlie Vig from the North American Hockey League's Bismarck Bobcats in exchange for cash considerations.
Vig is a 2007 born forward from Bismark, ND. Through 26 games this season, Vig has 1 goal and 3 assists including a 4 game call up to the United States National Team Development Program. Charlie's brother Maxon is a defenseman for Cedar Rapids RoughRiders.
Welcome to Omaha, Charlie!
