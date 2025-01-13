Lancers Receive Charlie Vig from Bismarck

January 13, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







OMAHA, NE - The Omaha Lancers of the United States Hockey League have acquired forward Charlie Vig from the North American Hockey League's Bismarck Bobcats in exchange for cash considerations.

Vig is a 2007 born forward from Bismark, ND. Through 26 games this season, Vig has 1 goal and 3 assists including a 4 game call up to the United States National Team Development Program. Charlie's brother Maxon is a defenseman for Cedar Rapids RoughRiders.

Welcome to Omaha, Charlie!

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from January 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.