Gamblers Forward William Samuelsson Looks to Follow NHL Dream

Green Bay Gamblers forward William Samuelsson is looking to become a second-generation NHL player after his father, Mikael, played 15 seasons for six teams as a right wing between 2000 and 2014.

Samuelsson started playing hockey at 4 years old and said he was drawn to the game as a kid because of his dad, who is one of only 30 players to win an Olympic Games gold medal, a World Championship gold medal and a Stanley Cup.

"That was a factor in it, but I also just love the game," Samuelsson said. "Just being on the ice, I felt like right away, yeah, this is where I belong. I just thought it was so fun."

Samuelsson is from Sweden, the same place his father grew up and played junior hockey before being drafted by San Jose in the 1998 NHL Entry Draft. William Samuelsson played junior hockey at Södertälje SK, the same club his dad did nearly 20 years prior, before finding his way to the Gamblers to begin the 2024-25 season. Just like his dad, he was also drafted by an NHL team while still playing in Sweden when the Dallas Stars took him 222nd overall in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

But Samuelsson is crafting his own story from his father and is taking a different route in his professional career by playing with the Gamblers in the USHL while his draft rights are owned by Dallas.

His decision to play for the Gamblers has paid off for Green Bay so far as he's scored six goals and added seven assists for 13 points on the season to help the team to a 17-16-1 record.

Samuelsson said that he's enjoyed the switch from playing in Sweden to playing in Green Bay.

"We have a really good group of guys here, and it's really fun," he said. "The hockey is different, so it took some time to adjust to it and everything. But now everything is going really good."

Samuelsson said one of the biggest things he's had to adjust to is the rink size in the U.S.

"It's a smaller rink here, so it leads to a bit faster play," Samuelsson said. "In Sweden, it's a little easier pace and I would say it's more of a possession game."

Samuelsson, who began his USHL career with a point in four of his first six games, said that he doesn't really think that much when he's on the attack.

"I just try to find space and help my team," Samuelsson said. "I work to possess the puck and get it into the offensive zone."

Samuelsson credits his dad for helping him reach the level of play necessary to attract NHL scouts but said that he realizes there are things that he needs to figure out on his own in order to be successful.

"There's a bit of both involved; my dad has been there for me a lot, but I also needed to do things my own way and learn for myself," Samuelsson said. "(My dad) doesn't miss a thing on the ice. He watches me and, of course, gives me tips and everything. So yeah, he's been helpful. Sometimes I get a bit frustrated, but I mean, that's just because he's my dad and everything. And I heard it, heard it from him my whole life. But, of course, he is always very helpful."

Samuelsson said he was a bit nervous waiting for his name to be called by the Stars during draft night last June, but said he had a lot of fun.

"It was very exciting," he said. "I didn't know if I was going to get drafted or not, but yeah, thankful for the opportunity, and I'm just going to try to do my best."

While he's thrilled with the opportunity to eventually play in the NHL, Samuelsson said all he's worried about right now is helping the Gamblers win.

"Obviously we have a goal to win the Clark Cup here," he said. "I want to win just like everyone else in there, and I don't want to focus so much on individual success. I just want to be successful with the team and help the team be the best it can be."

Samuelsson said the team is feeling really good after winning five of its last eight games.

"We just have to continue playing the way we're playing," Samuelsson said. "There's a lot of games left too, so we have to continue going into games and giving everything we got."

