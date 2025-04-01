Gamblers Tender McKinney

The Green Bay Gamblers have signed forward Oliver McKinney to a tender agreement for the 2025-2026 USHL season.

McKinney, 16, hails from Lake Forest, Illinois. The 5-foot-9, 155-pound center played for the Chicago Mission 15-only team for the duration of the entire season. In 60 games, McKinney scored 30 goals and added 57 assists for 87 points, good for a 1.45 points-per-game average.

"We are thrilled to welcome Oliver Mckinney and his family to the organization," said Head Coach and General Manager Patrick McCadden. "Oliver is a highly skilled forward who can set up plays and score goals which will make him a Gamblers fan favorite. When building our future here in Green Bay, we want players like him that embody what a Green Bay Gambler should be.

"His competitiveness and work ethic instantly became apparent to us in the recruiting process so we couldn't be more excited to tender him. His high level of character will help us build the winning culture fans are so familiar with and we can't wait to get started with him."

McKinney was a catalyst in helping his Chicago Mission team capture Illinois and Central District titles recently. He and his teammates will be in action all this week in Madison, as they attempt to win the 2025 USA Hockey Tier 1 national championship title.

"Oliver is a winning hockey player," said Kirk Luedeke, Gamblers Assistant General Manager/Director of Scouting. "His skating sets him apart from most players in his age group, and he has tremendous vision plus a knack for getting to the net and making plays. One of the many things we love about Oliver is that he is fearless, often making an impact that goes well beyond his current size, and we know that he's going to grow. We could not be more excited to welcome Oliver and his family to Green Bay."

McKinney joins Lakeville North forward Gunnar Conboy as two top young forwards tendered by the Green Bay Gamblers this season. It marks the first time the organization has leveraged its 1st- and 2nd-round Phase I picks to tender a pair of players since 2013, when the team signed Brent Gates Jr. and Aaron O'Neill.

