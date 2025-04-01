Waterloo Black Hawks Weekly Preview

April 1, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Return Games

This week, the Black Hawks travel to meet three opponents they have previously hosted this season. On Friday at 6:05 p.m., the Hawks will visit the Youngstown Phantoms. Back on February 8th, Waterloo opened a 3-0 lead versus Youngstown, but the game was tied after two periods. Brendan McMorrow notched the game-winner midway through the third in the 5-3 tilt. This Saturday's contest will be in Plymouth, Michigan at 6 p.m. versus the National Team Development Program Under 18s. Waterloo lost to the NTDP 3-1 at Young Arena last Saturday, despite a 30-25 shots advantage. Then on Sunday, the Hawks conclude their eastern trip in Muskegon at 2:05 p.m. When the Lumberjacks came to the Cedar Valley in October, Brock Schultz scored twice within nine seconds; his goals were the game-tying and eventual game-winning scores in a 6-2 affair.

Deja Vu

If it feels like the Black Hawks have made this particular three-day, three-game trip, it's because they have. Last year between February 29th and March 2nd, Waterloo went 1-2-0 while following the same route. A dozen different Black Hawks scored during those two games. Grady Deering was the only Waterloo skater with multiple goals. Teddy Townsend produced four points to pace the team.

Pointless So Far

None of the four goaltenders who have played for Waterloo this year has recorded an assist. Although that might not seem surprising, consider that Calvin Vachon had four assists last season. If Hawks goalies do not get an assist in the final five games, it will be only the third time during the USHL's Tier 1 era (beginning in 2002/03) Hawks netminders have not notched a regular season point. The other instances were in 2003/04 and 2017/18.

Time to Call...The A(WAY) Team

The Black Hawks are 15-7-5 in true road games during 2024/25. They have already surpassed last season's point total (28) from games in hostile buildings. With two standings points this weekend, Waterloo would equal their highest road point total during Matt Smaby's coaching tenure (37 in the 2022-23 season). The Hawks currently still have the opportunity to reach 40 road points for the first time since 2018/19.

Recent Games

The Black Hawks won two of three games last week. In Des Moines on Tuesday, Chase Jette completed a hat trick in overtime to lift the visitors to a 4-3 victory. Jette scored again Friday against Sioux Falls during a late second period power play. That goal broke a 2-2 tie and vaulted Waterloo to a 5-2 home victory once the Hawks added a pair of empty net goals during the final minutes. Saturday, Dylan Compton scored late, but Waterloo could not add another, eventually falling to the National Team Development Program U18 squad 3-1.

