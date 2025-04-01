Chicago Steel to Debut "Torpedo" Hockey Sticks

April 1, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







GENEVA, IL - The Chicago Steel, known for their innovative approach to player development, announced Tuesday that they will become the first organization to debut new "torpedo" hockey sticks, designed to enhance the sweet spot of each player's stick.

The Steel have worked with official USHL player equipment provider, Bauer, on the revolutionary design, shifting more of the weight of the blade closer to the shaft to place more of the mass in one spot and limit the margin for error when striking the puck.

The sticks were developed by Waubonsee Community College scientist Adam "Rusty" Kennedy after players voiced concerns that they wanted to make better contact with pucks on one-timers.

Other USHL teams have expressed concern regarding the legality of the new sticks.

"We are confident these fall well within the USHL's rules and regulations," said Steel President Dan Lehv. "In fact, based on the initial buzz, we've already heard from recent Steel alumni Macklin Celebrini, Adam Fantilli, Owen Power and others that they are interested in trying the sticks."

Kennedy is currently working on designs for torpedo goalie sticks which he expects ready for the 2025-2026 season.

The torpedo sticks will debut this weekend in a pair of games against the Youngstown Phantoms on Saturday, April 5 at 5:05 pm CT and Sunday, April 6 at 3:05 pm CT.

The final Steel home game is Saturday, April 12 at 6:05 pm CT for Fan Appreciation Night against the Muskegon Lumberjacks. Fans will have the opportunity to win hundreds of prizes from team partners and can enjoy $2 hot dogs and $3 beer specials.

All Steel tickets are digital, and fans are encouraged to purchase online in advance at ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Saturday, April 5 at Youngstown Phantoms | 5:05 pm CT

Sunday, April 6 at Youngstown Phantoms | 3:05 pm CT

Friday, April 11 at Muskegon Lumberjacks | 6:10 pm CT

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from April 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.