Deputy, Henricks, Boettiger Named Players of the Week

David Deputy, Tanner Henricks and Harrison Boettiger have been named USHL Players of the Week for games played between Jan. 10-13.

Forward of the Week

David Deputy, Muskegon Lumberjacks

Led USHL skaters in scoring with four goals and four assists while recording 14 shots in a three-game weekend vs. Youngstown.

Recorded points in all three games, including two goals in Muskegon's 5-4 shootout loss on Saturday and a goal and three assists in a 6-2 win on Sunday.

Paced USHL skaters with a +7 rating.

Defenseman of the Week

Tanner Henricks, Lincoln Stars

Registered a goal, a primary assist and a secondary assist in Lincoln's 8-2 win vs. the NTDP (U17) on Friday.

Aided in Lincoln's 11-2 victory against the NTDP (U17) on Saturday with two primary assists, earning points in back-to-back games for the fourth time this season.

Finished the weekend with a +6 rating.

Goalie of the Week

Harrison Boettiger, USA Hockey NTDP

Made 27 saves on 29 shots for the NTDP (U18) in its 4-2 win vs. Tri-City on Friday.

Earned his second win of the weekend with 27 stops in a 7-5 win to sweep the Storm on Saturday.

The only USHL goalie to record two wins last weekend.

