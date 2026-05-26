Week 11/12 Player of the Week: Jürgen Locadia: USL Championship

Published on May 26, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC YouTube Video







The USL Championship today announced the Team of the Week presented by SiteOne for Week 11/12 of the 2026 regular season, with Miami FC forward Jürgen Locadia named the Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball after recording a hat trick in his side's 4-3 victory against Louisville City FC on Saturday night at Pitbull Stadium.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 26, 2026

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