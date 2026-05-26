Week 11/12 Player of the Week: Jürgen Locadia: USL Championship
Published on May 26, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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The USL Championship today announced the Team of the Week presented by SiteOne for Week 11/12 of the 2026 regular season, with Miami FC forward Jürgen Locadia named the Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball after recording a hat trick in his side's 4-3 victory against Louisville City FC on Saturday night at Pitbull Stadium.
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