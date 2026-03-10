Week 1 Player of the Week: Rubio Rubín: USL Championship
Published on March 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video
The USL Championship today announced the Team of the Week presented by SiteOne for Week 1 of the 2026 regular season, with El Paso Locomotive FC forward Rubio Rubín voted Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball for his two-goal performance in Locomotive's 2-2 draw against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Saturday night.
Check out the El Paso Locomotive FC Statistics
