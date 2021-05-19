Wednesday Game in Corpus Christi Washed Out

Corpus Christi, TX - Wednesday night's scheduled game between the Arkansas Travelers and Corpus Christi Hooks has been postponed due to rain throughout the day at Whataburger Field. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader, tomorrow, Thursday May 20. The doubleheader will consist of two seven inning games with the first game beginning at 4:05 and the second game starting about 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. The games will be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

