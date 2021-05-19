Wednesday Game in Corpus Christi Washed Out
May 19, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Arkansas Travelers News Release
Corpus Christi, TX - Wednesday night's scheduled game between the Arkansas Travelers and Corpus Christi Hooks has been postponed due to rain throughout the day at Whataburger Field. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader, tomorrow, Thursday May 20. The doubleheader will consist of two seven inning games with the first game beginning at 4:05 and the second game starting about 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. The games will be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.
Check out the Arkansas Travelers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...
Double-A Central League Stories from May 19, 2021
- Wednesday Game in Corpus Christi Washed Out - Arkansas Travelers
- Hooks, Travelers Postponed Wednesday - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Naturals to Host Job Fair for Part-Time, Game Day Positions on Friday, May 21st - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Baseball Definition of a "Long Day" - Midland RockHounds
- Naturals Back in Win Column with 2-1 Victory over Cardinals - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Sod Poodles Blank RockHounds in Home Opener - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Matijevic's Magic Gives Hooks Walk-Off Winner - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Late Hooks Homers Sink Travs - Arkansas Travelers
- Riders Take Pitchers' Duel in San Antonio - Frisco RoughRiders
- 8-Run Third Inning Helps Drillers Win Fifth Straight - Tulsa Drillers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Arkansas Travelers Stories
- Wednesday Game in Corpus Christi Washed Out
- Late Hooks Homers Sink Travs
- Cards Deny Travs Sweep with Shutout
- Wild Finish Gives Travs Five Straight
- Travs Win 4th in a Row