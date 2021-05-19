Baseball Definition of a "Long Day"

Did you have a long day on Tuesday? The RockHounds can sympathize. Here's the rundown:

- At About 8:30 Tuesday morning, the team boarded the busses for Amarillo

- At 10:20 ...nearly FOURTEEN hours later, the first pitch of the game was thrown

- At that same moment, the RockHounds ran into the hottest pitch in the Double-A Central

In his last start prior to Tuesday, Ryan Weiss threw six no-hit innings against the Wind Surge at Wichita. The Amarillo right-hander picked up right where he left off in Kansas, retiring the first 17 batters he faced before Jhonny Santos broke up a no-hit (and perfect game) bid with a sharp single up the middle with two out in the sixth.

Weiss didn't need much (if any) support but was backed by a pair of two-run home runs early and the Sod Poodles went on to a 10-0 win on a one-hitter ... most of it on the brilliance of Weiss.

Jake McCarthy lifted a two-run home run in the last of the first and Jarrett Rindfleisch followed with a two-run drive in the second, both off RockHounds starter Ty Damron. McCarthy added an RBI double in the third as the Sod Poodles built a 5-0 lead and Rindfleisch brought in the sixth run with a bases-loaded walk. The RBI walk was part of a five-run sixth inning for Amarillo.

Kibbles & Bits

The game was limited to seven innings (by a new rule reduces games to seven when start time is delayed by two hours or more by weather).

Ryan Weiss was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks (Amarillo's new Major League parent club) in the fourth round of the 2018 draft out of Wright State University. In his last two starts, Weiss has gone 12 innings, allowing only Johnny Santos' hit. He does not appear on either the Baseball America or MLB.com Pipeline Arizona top 30 prospect lists ... that may change soon!

_Belated congratulations to the RockHounds' Nick Allen, who was named the Double-A Central Player of the Week for May 11-16. _

We have detailed Nick's turnaround in the just-completed homestand from the season-opening road trip to Frisco (2-for-22).

At Rocky Town (and for the week), Nick was FOURTEEN-for-22 (.636) with a double, triple, six runs, six RBI, two stolen bases (in four attempts), four strikeouts, six walks, a hit by pitch, and a sacrifice fly (that all adds up to a .690 on-base percentage).

Next Game

Wednesday, May 19 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles

HODGETOWN Amarillo, Texas

First pitch 7:05 p.m.

Second of a six-game series and road trip

Probable Starters

AMA: Tyler Holton (LH, 0-2, 27.00)

RH: Chase Cohen (RH, 0-0, 6.00)

Next at Rocky Town

The RockHounds return home on Tuesday, May 25, when they will host division rivals the Frisco RoughRiders (May 25-30) and the Corpus Christi Hooks (June 1-6) at Momentum Bank Ballpark. The homestand includes two Thirsty Thursdays, two Saturday night fireworks shows, the first Matamoscas Night of the season, Kids Jersey night ... and much more.

