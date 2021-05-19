Frisco Rolls out Huge June Promotional Schedule

FRISCO, Texas - After an incredible opening home stand in May, the Frisco RoughRiders are excited to announce a massive June promotional schedule. The busiest home month of the season for the Riders will feature 20 games at Riders Field over 30 days!

On one of the biggest nights of the month, bring out your state pride for Texas Forever Night on Wednesday, June 9th, featuring a t-shirt giveaway, specialty jerseys and Texas themes all night long!

Friday, June 25th, will have you breaking out the bell bottoms and letting down your hair for The Beatles Night! The day will have themes from the most successful band of all time. Enjoy fireworks postgame as well with Fireworks Friday!

June also marks the return of a fan favorite, TrulyÂ® Party @ the Yard, for every Thursday home game with drink specials beyond the outfield.

There are plenty of games to look forward to in June! Check out a list of the month's promotions below.

The Breakdown of June:

-June 1st: Eric Nadel's Tuesday Tunes with local artist Ryan Berg

-June 2nd: Wiener Wednesday presented by Texas Chili Company with $2 hot dogs from 6-8 p.m.

-June 3rd: TrulyÂ® Party @ the Yard and drink specials from 6-8 p.m. in the seating bowl for Thirsty Thursday

-June 4th: Fireworks Friday

-June 5th: Sky-Lit Saturday fireworks show presented by Lexus

-June 6th: Strikeout Cancer Night featuring t-shirt giveaway, specialty jersey's and the 50-50 raffle will benefit a cancer charity... Also, it is Kid's Sunday Funday presented by Children's HealthTM

-June 8th: Eric Nadel's Tuesday Tunes with local artist Vanessa Peters

-June 9th: Texas Forever Night featuring a t-shirt giveaway, specialty jerseys and Texas themes... Also, it is Wiener Wednesday presented by Texas Chili Company with $2 hot dogs from 6-8 p.m.

-June 10th: TrulyÂ® Party @ the Yard and drink specials from 6-8 p.m. in the seating bowl for Thirsty Thursday

-June 11th: Fireworks Friday

-June 12th: Military Appreciation Night with a replica t-shirt giveaway and specialty jerseys...It is also Sky-Lit Saturday with a fireworks show presented by Lexus

-June 13th: Bark in the Park featuring a Riders Dog Bowl giveaway, so bring the pooches out to the park...Also, it is Kid's Sunday Funday presented by Children's HealthTM

-June 22nd: Eric Nadel's Tuesday Tunes with local artist Ginny Mac

-June 23rd: Wiener Wednesday presented by Texas Chili Company with $2 hot dogs from 6-8 p.m.

-June 24th: TrulyÂ® Party @ the Yard and drink specials from 6-8 p.m. in the seating bowl for Thirsty Thursday

-June 25th: The Beatles Night featuring Beatles themes... Also, it is Fireworks Friday

-June 26th: Frontline Workers Day...It is also a Sky-Lit Saturday fireworks show presented by Lexus

-June 27th: Great Outdoors Night featuring a Riders Bucket Hat giveaway... Also, it is Scout Night and Kid's Sunday Funday presented by Children's HealthTM

-June 29th: Eric Nadel's Tuesday Tunes with a local artist

-June 30th: Wiener Wednesday presented by Texas Chili Company with $2 hot dogs from 6-8 p.m.

Daily Promotions in 2021:

- Eric Nadel's Tuesday Tunes - Hall of Fame broadcaster, Eric Nadel, has teamed up with the Riders to present some local live music at Riders Field this year. Every Tuesday night throughout the season, we will have a Texas musician performing live from 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. in The Roadhouse Pavilion next to the Riders Outpost team store. Beer specials in The Roadhouse will include $2 domestic and $3 craft beers from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Artists currently scheduled to perform include Ryan Berg, Vanessa Peters and Ginny Mac.

-Wiener Wednesday presented by Texas Chili Company: Relish this: $2 hot dogs every Wednesday presented by Texas Chili Company!

-Thirsty Thursday: Weekends start on Thursday with Thirsty Thursday drink specials!

-Fireworks Friday: Celebrate the end of the week by watching fireworks!

-Sky-Lit Saturdays presented by Lexus: Enjoy fireworks after each Saturday game courtesy of Lexus.

-Kids Sunday Funday presented by Children's HealthTM: The kids are taking over on Sundays! Kids Sunday Funday presented by Children's HealthTM are back with a kid-themed day at Riders Field.

