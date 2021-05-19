Wichita Ends Drillers Win Streak

May 19, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Tulsa Drillers News Release







Tulsa, OK- During their five-game winning streak, the Tulsa Drillers had averaged scoring seven runs a game. On Tuesday afternoon at ONEOK Field, Wichita starting pitcher Josh Winder and a trio of relievers silenced the Drillers offense and ended the winning streak. Tulsa was held without a hit through the game's first five innings, and the Wind Surge used a pair of home runs to defeat the Drillers 6-1.

Wichita wasted little time in jumping ahead, scoring a pair of runs in the top of the first inning. Jose Miranda doubled on the first pitch of the game from Tulsa starting pitcher Gus Varland, and two pitches later, Peter Mooney followed with a single. After a stolen base by Mooney, Jermaine Palacios delivered a two-out base hit that plated both runners to give the Wind Surge a 2-0 lead.

Gilberto Celestino made it a three-run lead with his first home run of the season in the top of the third. The solo shot came against Drillers reliever John Rooney.

Another homer, a two-run shot in the fifth by Jose Miranda, upped the lead to 5-0.

The game was delayed for 42 minutes by a rain shower in the top of the fifth inning, ending Winder's day. Prior to the rain, the Wichita starter was dominant through four shutout innings, holding Tulsa without a hit while walking just one batter and striking out four.

The Drillers did not get their first hit until the sixth inning, and it helped end the shutout. After Kody Hoese walked with one out, Ryan Noda doubled to the base of the wall in right to put runners at second and third. Carlos Rincon followed with a sacrifice fly that plated Tulsa's only run of the day.

Romer Cuadrado singled in the bottom of the seventh for the Drillers only other hit.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

*Rincon's 11-game hitting streak came to an end in the loss. He finished 0-2 with a walk and the sacrifice fly. Donovan Casey had the day off, keeping his 11-game streak in place.

*Winder, a product of VMI, continued his strong start to the season with his outing. The right-hander is 2-0 with 0.90 ERA through his first four starts.

*Tulsa reliever Mark Washington surrendered his first run of the year, a solo homer by Mark Contreras leading off the eighth. Washington had gone nine innings this year without allowing a run.

*Justin Bruihl also turned in a solid outing from the bullpen. Bruihl did not allow a hit nor a run while recording five outs, four by strikeouts.

*Varland was tagged with the loss, allowing two runs on four hits in two innings.

BOXSCORE

UP NEXT

Wichita at Tulsa, Thursday, May 20, 7:05 PM at ONEOK Field. Wichita LHP Bryan Sammons (0-0, 4.82 ERA) versus Tulsa RHP Ryan Pepiot (0-0, 2.45 ERA).

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from May 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.