Hooks, Travelers Postponed Wednesday
May 19, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
CORPUS CHRISTI - Wednesday's game between the Hooks and the Arkansas Travelers has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game is scheduled to be made up as part of a straight doubleheader Thursday, May 20, in which both contests will be seven innings. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. for a 4:05 p.m. first pitch, with game two scheduled to start approximately 30 minutes after the end of the first game.
Fans who have tickets to Thursday's game, or wish to purchase for Thursday, will have access to both games.
Tickets for Wednesday's game may be exchanged for any remaining home game during the regular season, based on availability. Rainchecks can be redeemed at the Whataburger Field Box Office.
