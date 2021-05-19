Two Straight Losses for the Missions against Frisco

SAN ANTONIO - Following a 1-0 loss the night before, the Missions dropped their second straight game to Frisco on Wednesday night by a score of 8-1.

Unlike Tuesday's game, the Frisco RoughRiders scored right away in the top of the first inning. A walk and a single put Missions' starter Osvaldo Hernandez in some trouble early on. Following a strike out, which it made it two outs in the inning, Elier Hernandez hit an RBI double to give Frisco a 1-0 advantage.

The Missions bounced back with a run of their own in the bottom of the second inning. With two outs, Michael Curry collected his first as a Mission, with a double off the left field wall. Jose Azocar singled him in after that to tie the game up at 1-1.

Frisco extended their lead in the top of the third inning. RBI singles from Steele Walker and Davis Wendzel made it a 3-1 RoughRiders lead. Frisco blew things open in the fourth inning, adding four more runs to take a 7-1 lead. Jordan Procyshen launched a two-run home run in that inning, while Walker added an RBI single.

Osvaldo Hernandez records his first loss of the season. The left-hander allowed six earned runs on eight hits during three innings of work.

Missions' reliever Mason Fox delivered one of his best performances of the season. In two innings of work, the 22nd ranked Padres' prospect, allowed only one hit and struck out two batters.

Frisco added an insurance run in the top of the sixth inning off relief pitcher Tom Cosgrove. Walker drove in his third RBI of the night with a double off the center field wall. This made it an 8-1 game.

C.J. Abrams was one of the bright spots for the Missions lineup Wednesday night. The 2nd ranked Padres' prospect went 3-for-4 with an RBI.

The Missions will continue their six-game homestand against the Frisco RoughRiders on Thursday, May 20th. LHP Aaron Leasher (0-1, 3.18) will start for the Missions against RHP Cole Winn (0-0, 3.72). First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

- With the loss, San Antonio falls to 6-8 on the season

- CJ Abrams (#2 Padres prospect) [#8 in MLB]: 3-4, RBI, BB, K

- Eguy Rosario (#18 Padres prospect): 0-4, 3 K

- Osvaldo Hernandez (#29 Padres prospect): L, 3.0 IP, 8 H, 6 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

- Mason Fox (#22 Padres prospect): 2.0 IP, H, 2 K

