Naturals to Host Job Fair for Part-Time, Game Day Positions on Friday, May 21st

SPRINGDALE, Ark - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals have announced that they will be hosting a Job Fair on the concourse at Arvest Ballpark on Friday, May 21st from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. for part-time, Game Day positions that are available for the 2021 season. Interested applicants can enter the ballpark through the main gates while the interviews will be conducted on the concourse, weather permitting.

Beginning at 4:00 p.m. on May 21st, the Naturals organization will be taking applications and conducting on-site interviews for part-time, Gameday associates who, if selected, will be instrumental in assisting the front office during this season of Naturals baseball at Arvest Ballpark.

The organization is seeking individuals that, if hired, will continue the tradition of providing top-notch customer service to each and every fan that visits Arvest Ballpark during the season. Applicants that attend the Job Fair are encouraged to fill out applications for the Naturals and Patina Restaurant Group, the official ballpark caterer, to increase potential for hire this season.

Details of some of the available positions are listed below and additional information can be obtained by calling (479) 927-4900. People that are unable to make the job fair on Friday, May 21st can stop out at our Administrative Offices at Arvest Ballpark between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday to fill out an application.

Parking Attendants

Naturals Parking Attendants are the front-line employees of our Gameday Associate Customer Service Team. Parking attendants are asked to process cash transactions and make change as needed.

Ticket Scanner

Ticket Scanners are the second interaction a fan has and should welcome the fans with enthusiasm. All Ticket Scanners will be trained in the use of the hand-held scanner and Naturals Policies. Applicant must be able to stand for long periods of time.

Kids Zone Attendant

The Kids Zone area is for kids 12 years and younger. Attendants are responsible for ensuring all children play safely while having fun. Area includes inflatables, kids train, mini-golf course and wiffle ball field.

Mascot

Engaging, enthusiastic individual that will act out the character of the Naturals mascots "Strike" and "Sinker". Perform at all (or majority of) home games at Arvest Ballpark and some community appearances, as requested. Must be able to be active for 2-3 hours in costume and have a willingness to show your personality through the characters. Training and a script for each game is provided, and a handler is also assigned to help with crowd control and getting mascots from place to place.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. They play at state-of-the-art Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Ark. For more information, including ticket options, promotions, groups, visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

