We Got a Barba Banda Bday Goal
Published on March 20, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 20, 2026
- Bay FC Takes on In-State Rival Angel City FC in NWSL Week 2 - Bay FC
- Denver Summit FC at Orlando Pride Preview - Denver Summit FC
- Spirit Heads to Kentucky for First Away Match of 2026 - Washington Spirit
- Seattle Reign FC Signs Defender Keeley Dockter to Short-Term Deal - Seattle Reign FC
- San Diego Wave FC Visit Utah Royals for First Road Test of 2026 - San Diego Wave FC
- Gotham FC to Celebrate Newest Title at the Home Opener, Presented by CarMax - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Houston Dash Host Boston Legacy FC on Saturday for 2026 Home Opener - Houston Dash
- Gotham FC Returns Home to Host North Carolina in 2026 Home Opener - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Courage Face the Reigning Champions in First Road Test Under Mak Lind - North Carolina Courage
- Utah Royals FC Hosts San Diego Wave in 2026 Home Opener - Utah Royals FC
- Washington Spirit and Victory+ Announce Regional Broadcast Partnership to Expand Fan Access - Washington Spirit
- Tune In: Orlando Pride vs Denver Summit on Victory+ - Orlando Pride
- What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Host the Denver Summit for the First Time - Orlando Pride
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- The Assist: Orlando Pride vs. Denver Summit FC - March 20, 2026