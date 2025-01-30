Wave Prep for Baltimore Saturday in Milwaukee

It was a difficult Week 9 in the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) for the 7-time champion Milwaukee Wave. Travel to New York; losing in Utica Saturday, winning Sunday and then immediately head back to Milwaukee for a Tuesday morning game against two-time defending champion Chihuahua Savage and coming up short in overtime. To say it's been busy and emotional is an understatement; but the guys have taken a breath and short break because the uphill climb isn't over yet; the rival Baltimore Blast are in town Saturday night for a showdown at 6pm.

"We know we have a tough game ahead of us on Saturday," said Milwaukee Wave Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero. "Baltimore is really coming back to their old form plus they have a lot of good players on that team; our goal is to slow them down as much as we can."

The Milwaukee Wave are coming off three games in three and a half days; a hard-fought win and two losses this past weekend plus travel while the Baltimore Blast have been on a tear; an eight game winning streak. Their last loss? Milwaukee, December 20, 2024; and the rivalry grows.

"Baltimore has been such a great team for so long and they are just in the groove right now," added Oliviero. But we want to be the aggressors on Saturday. We know we're going to have our hands full but the guys are ready for the challenge. I think it's going to be a great game."

Milwaukee Wave vs Baltimore Blast, Saturday, February 1, 6:05pm the UWM Panther Arena.

Dust off your favorite 'Hawaiian Shirt' and join us as we go to Margaritiaville! Take in the tropical vibes, win some awesome prizes and celebrate the late, great Jimmy Buffett.

Tickets are on sale at MilwaukeeWave.com.

