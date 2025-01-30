Texas Outlaws Play Back to Back this Weekend

The Texas Outlaws compete this weekend playing back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Saturday, The Outlaws host Utica City FC and the return of former Outlaws standout, Vinny Dantes. Game time is 7:05 pm at the Historic Mesquite Arena and then less than 16 hours later the team will travel across town to face the Dallas Sidekicks at 4 pm. This is the first of 2 meetings with Utica City FC that currently sit in 7th place with four wins, four losses and one Overtime loss.

The Outlaws, still winless after 8 games are looking to pick up their first win of the season Saturday while not looking ahead to the local Derby versus the Dallas Sidekicks. Sunday's matchup will be the first of 6 games between the two local sides. Both games promise to be high scoring and exciting and plenty of good tickets still available at www.TexasOutlaws.com.

