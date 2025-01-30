St. Louis Ambush Expand to USL2 for 2025 Season

January 30, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Louis Ambush News Release







St. Charles, Missouri - The St. Louis Ambush, a mainstay in the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL), is expanding their footprint to outdoor soccer by joining the USL League Two (USL2) for the 2025 season, the organization announced today.

The outdoor team will be known as FC Ambush and will play their home games at Spartan Field at Missouri Baptist University in Creve Coeur. The Ambush organization has made a five-year commitment to the USL2. The USL2 plays a summer schedule with an anticipated start in May. The full schedule will be announced in the coming months.

The Ambush also announced that tryouts for the new team will be held on Saturday, February 22 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Spartan Field. The tryout fee is $50 per participant. Registration for the tryouts is online at www.stlambush.com/USL2tryout.

Jeff Locker, Co-Owner, GM and Head Coach of the indoor Ambush team, will be head coach of the outdoor squad, along with assistant coaches Donnie Alberty and Jamie Swanner.

Locker said, "Our expansion into the USL2 will further solidify our commitment to soccer in the St. Louis area and will provide additional exposure opportunities for our current partners year-round."

The Ambush arena team is back in action at home this weekend when they host the Harrisburg Heat Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 6:05 p.m. CT at The Family Arena in St. Charles. This is a rematch of the previous encounter between the two teams that saw the Ambush score the game winning goal with just 1.6 seconds left on the clock last Sunday in Harrisburg.

Single-game and group tickets are now on sale for the remainder of the 2024-25 regular season. Call the Ambush office at 636-477-6363 for more information. Fans can stay current on all Ambush news by visiting the team's official website, stlambush.com and on social media outlets.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from January 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.