Sidekicks Fall Short to Comets in Thrilling Matchup

January 30, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Dallas Sidekicks News Release







Allen, Texas - The Sidekicks hosted the Kansas City Comets on Thursday evening, seeking redemption after a previous loss to the Comets on December 15.

The first quarter started off slow with neither side finding the back of the net. The Sidekicks outshot the Comets 5-3, but both sides struggled to break the deadlock.

The second quarter saw the Sidekicks come out strong, with Colin O'Keefe scoring just 29 seconds in. Renato Torquato extended the lead a minute later. However, the Comets responded, scoring two consecutive goals by Leonardo Acosta and Junior Kazeem to tie the game. In the final minute of the quarter, David Texeira gave the Sidekicks a 3-2 advantage heading into the break.

The third quarter saw Nathan Durdle of the Comets make an impact, scoring two goals. His first came at the six-minute mark, tying the game, and his second came just six minutes later, giving Kansas City their first lead in the match.

The fourth quarter delivered an exciting finish. Renato Torquato equalized for the Sidekicks early in, followed by Jamie Lovegrove's goal to give Dallas a brief 5-4 lead. Blas Pérez added another for the Sidekicks, pushing the lead to 6-4 at 11:38. However, the Comets quickly responded, with Ignacio Flores scoring to bring Kansas City within one. Zach Reget tied the game soon after, and with less than a minute remaining, Ignacio Flores scored one more, sealing the victory for a 7-6 final score.

The Sidekicks will continue their home stretch this Sunday, February 2nd, as they host the Texas Outlaws for the first time this season. Following that matchup, the Sidekicks will return to the CUTX Event Center to take on Utica City FC on Monday, February 3. Tickets are on sale now at DallasSidekicks.com/Tickets or by calling our office at 469-393-0160.

