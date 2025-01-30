Comets Score Three Goals in Final Minutes to Top Dallas 7-6

January 30, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets News Release







DALLAS, TX. - The Comets (7-1-2) scored three goals in the final 2:35 of the fourth quarter to top the Sidekicks (3-9-0) at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center Thursday night. Nacho Flores scored two of the three goals, including the game-winner with 31 seconds left to play.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Sidekicks opened the scoring just 25 seconds into the second frame. Colin O'Keefe found a loose ball on the doorstep of the goal and tapped it in for his third goal of the season. The Sidekicks led 1-0 with 14:35 to play in the first half.

Less than a minute later, Dallas' Renato Torquato was in the cliché right place at the right time and redirected a pass intended for Comets keeper Phillip Ejimadu for a 2-0 Sidekicks lead with 13:41 on the clock.

Kansas City's first great opportunity to score was a Rian Marques shootout attempt which was turned away following a blue card to Sidekicks' keeper Parker Lackland. Dallas was not able to stop the power play though, as Leo Acosta rifled a shot just under the crossbar to cut the Sidekicks lead to 2-1 with 11:50 to play before halftime.

In the final minute of the half, David Texeira scored for the Sidekicks following a flurry of shots just missing to give Dallas a 3-2 lead at the break.

23 seconds later, Junior Kazeem capitalized on a Dallas turnover deep in their own zone to tie the game at 2-2 with 11:27 on the clock.

The third quarter was a story of official reviews and Nathan Durdle goals for the Comets. With 8:10 to play in the third, Durdle scored an apparent goal which held up under an extended review to tie the game at 3-3.

The second occurrence came with 2:50 to go when a Durdle shot went in under the crossbar but was not called a goal during play. The Comets challenged at Durdle was awarded his second goal of the game and Kansas City took a 4-3 lead into the final 15 minutes of play.

The fourth quarter was a wild game of rallies. The Sidekicks scored the first three goals of the final frame and held a 6-4 lead with 3:22 to play in the game. That proved to be enough time for the Comets, however.

Flores scored twice and Reget once in that window to earn the 7-6 win making the Comets the first team to beat the Sidekicks in Dallas this season.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st - None. Penalties - None.

2nd - DAL O'Keefe 3 0:25; DAL Torquato 1 13:41; KC Acosta 5 (Flores) 3:10 pp; KC Kazeem 2 3:33. Penalties - DAL Lackland (bc- gk handball outside the box) 2:24.

3rd - KC Durdle 2 6:50; KC Durdle 3 12:10. Penalties - None.

4th - DAL Torquato 2 (O'Keefe) 4:48; DAL Lovegrove 11 (Rodriguez) 5:01 DAL Perez 3 11:38; KC Flores 3 12:25; KC Reget 8 (Marques) 13:04; KC Flores 4 14:29. Penalties - KC Ejimadu (yc- delay of game) 12:25.

Power Play - Comets 1/1, Dallas 0/0

Penalty Minutes - Comets 7, Dallas 2

Fouls - Comets 22, Dallas 20

Shots - Comets 26, Dallas 28

Attendance - 490

