Heat Travel to St. Louis Saturday Night

January 30, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Harrisburg Heat News Release







The Harrisburg Heat have had a tough stretch this season, but the team continues to battle, showing flashes of offensive firepower and determination. Despite some frustrating results, the Heat have proven they can compete, securing recent wins over the Texas Outlaws (9-8) and Dallas Sidekicks (7-3).

Joey Tavernese (16 points: 13 goals, 3 assists) and Dominic Francis (15 points: 10 goals, 5 assists) remain the driving forces on offense, but the team will need more consistency across the board to turn things around. Noe Favila, Mike Da-Silva, and others have stepped up in moments, but capitalizing on key opportunities will be crucial moving forward.

Defensively the team has improved with Hugo Silva in the nets. The team has sustained some injuries to the backline but they hope to have Adriano Dos Santos and Gavin Taylor back in the line up this weekend. The Heat have shown they can compete, but they need to find consistency and close out games. With plenty of the season left, they'll look to regroup, sharpen their play, and work toward better results.

