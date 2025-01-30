Week 9 Players of the Week Named

January 30, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) News Release







The Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) announced today the Week 9 Players of the Week winners presented by Green Drop Compression.

OFFENSE - Kelvin Oliviero, Utica Riggies(City FC) had six goals and two assists, including a hat trick through two games played at home. He leads the league in goals with 18 despite only playing six games.

DEFENSE - Chad Vandegriffe, Kansas City Comets, had two goals including the game winning goal and ten blocks in the rematch of last year's finals against the Chihuahua Savage.

GOALKEEPER - Phillip Ejimadu, Kansas City Comets, had 19 saves and only two goals allowed against the Savage. He also added to the offensive side of the scoresheet with two assists.

You can catch the MASL live on the CBS Sports Golazo Network and MASL TV on YouTube. Check out our social media channels for a full broadcast schedule.

About GREEN DROP Compression

Leveraging recent advances in science and technology, GREEN DROP offers a fresh take on therapeutic activewear. By infusing a natural healing blend of three ingredients-

Camphor, Wintergreen, and Safflower oil-into high-performance compression material and kinesiology tape, GREEN DROP's products support muscles and joints, preventing potential injury and soothing pain and soreness. It's that simple. The cycle of pain ends-and you're back in the game.

For more information on GREEN DROP, visit www.GREENDROPcompression.com or find us on Instagram @greendropcompression

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from January 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.