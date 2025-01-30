Vandegriffe, Ejimadu Strike MASL Player of the Week Honors

January 30, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets News Release







Kansas City Comets stars Chad Vandegriffe and Phillip Ejimadu have been taken MASL Week 9 Player of the Week honors, alongside Kelvin Oliveira of Utica City FC.

The Comets duo strike again as Vandegriffe takes home Defender of the Week and Ejimadu takes Goalkeeper of the Week honors. They both won those awards of the season back in Week 3.

This week's accomplishment came at the expense of the Chihuahua Savage. Vandegriffe and Ejimadu were key figures in keeping the Savage to two goals on 50 shots and holding their top four scorers to just one goal combined.

Vandegriffe became the offensive star of the game with two second-half goals, including the game-winner. He also sacrificed his body to make a career-high 10 blocks on the defensive end.

Ejimadu was outstanding in between the posts. He stopped 95% of the shots sent his way, tallying up 19 total saves. The goalkeeper was also fantastic in distribution, assisting on two goals in the first half.

Oliveira is MASL's Offensive Player of the Week after helping UCFC to a weekend split against Milwaukee. He scored five in their 10-6 victory last Saturday and once in their 6-5 loss on Sunday.

The Comets are on the road this evening for a game against the Dallas Sidekicks at 7 p.m. They return home this Sunday to host the Harrisburg Heat at 4 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from January 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.