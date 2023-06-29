Wausau Falls to Green Bay in Extras

WAUSAU, Wis. - Green Bay defeated Wausau Thursday evening after scoring seven runs in extras to win 13-7.

The Rockers (18-14) would come into this game with bats swinging, leading them to score three runs in the first.

Wausau (18-13) would tie the game in the second, scoring three runs. Two of those were the result of wild pitches and one came off a Dalton Pearson (Georgia State) RBI double, allowing Simon Scherry (Evansville) to come home.

The remainder of the game would be a back and forth shootout, where the lead would change three times before Green Bay would tie the game 6-6 to force extra innings.

The Rockers would score seven in the eleventh and Wausau would score one more, but it was not enough.

Even with the loss though, Wausau remains in first place in the Great Lakes West.

Key Moments:

In addition to his RBI, Pearson would also have two doubles and one run.

Drew Berkland (Minnesota) went 2/5 with one run and one RBI.

Up Next:

Wausau remains at Athletic Park tomorrow Friday, June 30 with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch against Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. Stay after the game to see our post game fireworks show presented by Festival Foods.

For tickets or more information visit www.woodchucks.com or call 715-845-5055.

