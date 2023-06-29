23 Share the Glove Equipment Grants Awarded Across Northwoods League Communities

Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League Foundation, in partnership with NWL teams and Official Uniform & Equipment Supplier, Rawlings Sporting Goods, has awarded 23 equipment grants to youth baseball and softball organizations across the Midwest totaling more than $50,000.

"We are proud to once again partner with Rawlings and our member teams to support local youth sports organizations," said Tina Coil, Northwoods League Deputy Commissioner. "Our teams are integral members of their respective communities and as a League, and Foundation, we strive to enrich the quality of life in these communities. We strongly believe youth sports does just that."

Each grant features a collection of Rawlings equipment, including one set of catcher's gear, ten gloves, eight batting helmets, six bats and one bucket of practice balls.

The Share the Glove initiative supports participation in youth baseball and softball activities throughout Northwoods League communities, and was introduced in 2018 as part of the League's 25th Season Celebration. Annually, Northwoods League affiliates promote the grant and collect applications from youth organizations in their local markets.

The Northwoods League Foundation proudly recognizes the following organizations as this year's recipients of a Share the Glove equipment grant, and the NWL market they represent:

Michigan Shamrocks Battle Creek, MI

Bismarck Youth Fastpitch Softball Association Bismarck, ND

Duluth Girls Fastpitch League Duluth, MN

Altoona Youth Softball & Baseball Eau Claire, WI

Boys & Girls Club of Fond du Lac Fond du Lac, WI

Crivitz Youth Baseball Green Bay, WI

Mattawan Little League Kalamazoo, MI

Sturtevant Youth Baseball Association Kenosha, WI

Russiaville Girls Softball Kokomo, IN

La Crescent Youth Ball La Crosse, WI

Germantown Little League Lakeshore, WI

Oregon Youth Baseball Madison, WI

St. Claire Community Ed Softball - Cyclones Mankato, MN

Minot Girls Fastpitch, Inc. Minot. ND

Byron Youth Fastpitch Softball Association Rochester, MN

Boys and Girls Club of Rockford Rockford, IL

Sauk Rapids Rice Fastpitch Softball Association St. Cloud, MN

Thunder Bay Girls Softball Association Thunder Bay, ONT

Traverse City Little League Traverse City, MI

Boys and Girls Club of the Cedar Valley Waterloo, IA

New London-Spicer Community Education Willmar, MN

Stratford Youth Baseball Organization Wausau, WI

Wisconsin Rapids Youth Sports Association Wisconsin Rapids, WI

